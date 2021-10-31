Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

