IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $261.42 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.98.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

