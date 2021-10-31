IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. IRadimed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

IRadimed stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $277,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,097 shares of company stock worth $1,616,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

