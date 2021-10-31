iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 105.9% in October

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IGIB opened at $59.71 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,905 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,553,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,559,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.