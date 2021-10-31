iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

