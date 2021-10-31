iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $215,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,071,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $439.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.63. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

