iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $258.65

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.65 and last traded at $258.38, with a volume of 744619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

