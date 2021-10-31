iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

