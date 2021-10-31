iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,102,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $900,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $153.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

