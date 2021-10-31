James G. Rizzo Buys 1,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $15,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BCBP opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $257.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

