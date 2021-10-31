Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 14882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

