Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,546. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

