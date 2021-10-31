JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.14

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 38034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.43%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

