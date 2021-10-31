Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $250.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $224.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.44. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

