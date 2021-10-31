Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.13 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,789,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

