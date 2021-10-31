JMP Securities Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,122.25.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,588.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,601.57 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

