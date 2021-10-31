JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 10,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,574. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

