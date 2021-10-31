Joint Ventures (JOINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,505.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $79,605.09 and $14,505.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

