JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

