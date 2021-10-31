JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €152.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.64 ($186.63).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €136.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.