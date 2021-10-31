JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

