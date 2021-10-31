JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.80 ($6.82).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.