JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,337 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.