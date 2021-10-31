JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 88,004 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2,064.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

