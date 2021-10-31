JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,385.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.