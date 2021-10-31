JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT opened at $119.49 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. The stock has a market cap of $781.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.