JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,680 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACBI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist lowered their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.