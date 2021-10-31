JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

