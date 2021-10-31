Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 1,002,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,784. The company has a market cap of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.51. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

