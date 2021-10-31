Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 1,002,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,784. The company has a market cap of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.51. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.