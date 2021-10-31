Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $25.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $104.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.46. 757,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,191. The stock has a market cap of $412.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 420.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

