Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $178.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Kava has a total market capitalization of $560.58 million and approximately $178.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00010104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00436013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00047560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 149,242,248 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.