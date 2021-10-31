Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Get Kemper alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.