Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

