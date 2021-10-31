Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,298 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Ducommun stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

