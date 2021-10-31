Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,298 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $576.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

