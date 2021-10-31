Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 296,984 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE UFI opened at $24.02 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.