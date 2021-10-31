Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490,412 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBFO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

