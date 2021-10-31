Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 97,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,475,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,063,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

