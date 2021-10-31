Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,084 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Triumph Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

