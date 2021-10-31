Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.99.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

