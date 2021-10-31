Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 334,956 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 71.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,956 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tredegar by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 451,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.