Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 334,956 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,956 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Tredegar worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

