Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,339 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

