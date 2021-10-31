Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,339 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.