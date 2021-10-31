Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,116 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $753,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $930.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

