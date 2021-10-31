Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,838 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Thryv worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,998 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.