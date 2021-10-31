Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

KDP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

