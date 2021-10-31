KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.28 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $37.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
