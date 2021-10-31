KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.28 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.