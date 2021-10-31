KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 214,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

