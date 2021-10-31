KeyCorp Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

